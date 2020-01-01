Intercept & view all your HTTP(S)
Mock endpoints or entire servers
Rewrite, redirect, or inject errors
HTTP Toolkit is a beautiful & open-source tool
for debugging, testing and building with HTTP(S)
on Windows, Linux & Mac.
Debug
Effortlessly intercept & proxy any HTTP or HTTPS traffic
Search, explore & inspect HTTP requests & responses
One-click setup for Chrome, Node.js, Java, Python & more
Test
Edit live requests & responses, to test your APIs & clients
Simulate HTTP errors, timeouts & failed connections
Validate request performance and debug caching & compression
Build
Mock servers or endpoints for rapid API prototyping
Export ready-to-use requests for curl, fetch & 20 other tools
Automate HTTP using HTTP Toolkit's open-source internals
Intercept
Capture HTTP(S) with zero setup
Automatic setup for targeted interception of HTTP & HTTPS from most clients, including:
- Desktop browsers like Chrome, Edge & Firefox
- Android applications and browsers
- Backend & scripting languages, like Node.js, Python, Java & Ruby
- Almost all terminal or Electron-based applications
- More coming soon, all powered by your feedback
For platforms without automatic setup, HTTP Toolkit can be used as an HTTP(S) proxy, compatible with HTTP requests from any language or tool.
Inspect
Explore, search & examine HTTP
Skim through traffic with highlighting by content type, status & source, or use powerful filtering tools to precisely match the messages that matter to you.
Examine the URL, status, headers & body of each request or response, with inline explanations & docs from MDN.
Dig into message bodies with highlighting & autoformatting for JSON, HTML, JS, hex and others, all using the power of Monaco, the editor from Visual Studio Code.
Breakpoint
Pause & edit live HTTP traffic
Precisely match requests, jump to them when they appear, and edit anything: the target URL, method, headers or body.
Manually respond directly to requests as they arrive, or pass them upstream, and pause & edit the real response on the way back.
Step through HTTP traffic request by request, or manually mock endpoints and errors.
Mock
Test with fully automated mock responses Pro
Create rules to match requests and respond with your own content, to quickly prototype against new endpoints or services.
Define new endpoints, override existing ones, or replace external services, to reproduce tricky edge cases and test your error handling.
Import & export your mock rulesets, to build complex setups and share them with your team.
Edit
Rewrite anything
Inject request timeouts, simulate connection failures, and silently redirect requests from one server to another.Pro
Precise matching lets you target the requests you care about. Match any requests sent anywhere by using HTTP Toolkit as a proxy, send requests directly to use it as a mock server.
And there's more to come too!
Future plans include security analysis & metrics, session-wide performance graphs & analysis, HTTP client tooling, Docker integration & more...
Sound good? ,
or download now below.
Try it for yourself
Dive in at github.com/httptoolkit
by Tim Perry