Windows InstallerWindows Standalone ZipWindows via WingetLinux Debian PackageLinux Arch Package via AURLinux Standalone ZipMacOS DMGMacOS via Homebrew

  1. Open a terminal or browser via HTTP Toolkit
  2. Start node from the terminal or open a web page in the browser
  3. Instantly see, debug & rewrite all your HTTP traffic
  • Built-in 'http' & 'https' modules
  • Request
  • Axios
  • Fetch & Node-Fetch
  • Superagent
  • Reqwest
  • Got
  • Needle
  • Bent
  • Unirest
  • npm

(and anything else that supports HTTP(S) proxies)

Debug

Effortlessly intercept & proxy any HTTP or HTTPS traffic

Search, explore & inspect HTTP requests & responses

One-click setup for Chrome, Node.js, Java, Python & more

Test

Edit live requests & responses, to test your APIs & clients

Simulate HTTP errors, timeouts & failed connections

Validate request performance and debug caching & compression

Build

Mock servers or endpoints for rapid API prototyping

Export ready-to-use requests for curl, fetch & 20 other tools

Automate HTTP using HTTP Toolkit's open-source internals

Intercept

Capture HTTP(S) with zero setup

Automatic setup for targeted interception of HTTP & HTTPS from most clients, including:

For platforms without automatic setup, HTTP Toolkit can be used as an HTTP(S) proxy, compatible with HTTP requests from any language or tool.

Inspect

Explore, search & examine HTTP

Skim through traffic with highlighting by content type, status & source, or use powerful filtering tools to precisely match the messages that matter to you.

Examine the URL, status, headers & body of each request or response, with inline explanations & docs from MDN.

Dig into message bodies with highlighting & autoformatting for JSON, HTML, JS, hex and others, all using the power of Monaco, the editor from Visual Studio Code.

Breakpoint

Pause & edit live HTTP traffic

Precisely match requests, jump to them when they appear, and edit anything: the target URL, method, headers or body.

Manually respond directly to requests as they arrive, or pass them upstream, and pause & edit the real response on the way back.

Step through HTTP traffic request by request, or manually mock endpoints and errors.

Mock

Test with fully automated mock responses Pro

Create rules to match requests and respond with your own content, to quickly prototype against new endpoints or services.

Define new endpoints, override existing ones, or replace external services, to reproduce tricky edge cases and test your error handling.

Import & export your mock rulesets, to build complex setups and share them with your team.

Edit

Rewrite anything

Inject request timeouts, simulate connection failures, and silently redirect requests from one server to another.Pro

Precise matching lets you target the requests you care about. Match any requests sent anywhere by using HTTP Toolkit as a proxy, send requests directly to use it as a mock server.

And there's more to come too!

Future plans include security analysis & metrics, session-wide performance graphs & analysis, HTTP client tooling, Docker integration & more...

Windows InstallerWindows Standalone ZipWindows via WingetLinux Debian PackageLinux Arch Package via AURLinux Standalone ZipMacOS DMGMacOS via Homebrew
