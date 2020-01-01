Developer tools
built for professionals
Your time is valuable. HTTP Toolkit gives you instant insight and access into every request & response, with zero hassle. Test clients, debug APIs and catch bugs, all at lightning speed.
Hobbyist
Free
- Includes all the basic features you need to start viewing & rewriting your HTTP traffic:
- Automatically intercept all supported clients
- Inspect and debug raw HTTP data
- Filter, delete & pin requests
- Manually rewrite HTTP with request & response breakpoints
Professional
Personal user account
/ monthplus local tax, paid monthly
- All Hobbyist features, plus...
- Automated HTTP mocking & rewriting including traffic redirection, mock responses, and errors & timeouts.
- Import/export mock rules, and code or HARs of collected traffic
- Advanced HTTP debugging and inspection including compression & caching analysis
- Validation & documentation for more than 1400 APIs from AWS to GitHub to Stripe
- Advanced customization including UI themes, whitelisted & client certificates, and port configuration.
- Support ongoing development!
Team
Team account
/ user / monthplus local tax, paid monthly
- All Professional features, plus...
- Centralized billing to simplify payment for your team
- Licensed to your team, not permanently linked to individuals
- Centralized control to easily manage your team members and subscription
- Team workspaces for low-friction collaboration (coming soon)
- Options available on request:
- Self-hosted infrastructure
- Private support
- Training & consultancy
- Bulk discounts
100% open-source
Dive in at github.com/httptoolkit
Built in Barcelona
by Tim Perry
