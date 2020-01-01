HTTP Toolkit Subscription Frequently Asked Questions

Want to know more about HTTP Toolkit subscriptions? Take a look at the FAQ below, and feel free to get in touch if you have any other questions.

Payments

What are the subscription options?

There are two types of HTTP Toolkit account subscriptions: Pro & Team (see Accounts below for the full details on the differences).

For each subscription, you can pay either monthly or annually. For either subscription period you can cancel at any time, and the subscription will continue as normal until the end of the paid period.

What payment methods are available?

You can pay for any subscription by credit card, with PayPal, or with Apple Pay (in Safari on Mac only).

Payment by wire transfer is available on request, for payments over $1,000, but may entail significant delays and additional charges.

Can I get a trial?

There's no trial option available, however you can use all the core features for free, and it's very easy to subscribe for a single month of Pro access as a taster. To do so, simply sign up for a monthly subscription, and then cancel immediately (see the next point).

How can I cancel?

Install HTTP Toolkit, and log in with your Pro account (if you haven't already). Go to "Settings" in the bottom left. Click "Cancel Subscription". Confirm the cancellation in the subscription management page that opens in your browser.

HTTP Toolkit's order process is conducted by our online reseller Paddle, who act as the "Merchant of Record" for all orders. In effect, they're the legal seller of HTTP Toolkit subscriptions, and they handle payment processing, most of the required accounting, all customer service related to invoicing, billing, and so on.

They're a large & reputable payment provider who handle payments for 1000s of other software businesses, including tools like Framer and Wallaby.js.

Why am I being charged sales tax?

By default you'll be charged sales tax on your transaction, according to the rules on digital purchases in your local jurisdiction.

If you're purchasing on behalf of a VAT/GST-registered business you may not need to pay this, and you can enter your VAT/GST id during the checkout to have that removed.

If you forget to do so, you can also reply to the invoice you receive from Paddle, provide your registered ID, and ask them to retroactively refund the sales tax.

What happens if my payment fails?

If a subscription renewal fails to go through, you'll lose access to paid features. The subscription payment will be retried once immediately, then 3 days later, then 7 days later, and then your subscription will be cancelled. Once a retried payment goes through, your subscription will continue as normal.

Whilst your subscription is failing to renew like this, the Settings page in the app will remain available, and you can update your payment method there, or cancel your subscription entirely if you'd prefer.

I really want to pay with crypto

It's possible to pay with Stellar, and it's very easy and extremely cheap to convert your coin of choice to Stellar in all popular exchanges. This is available for annual subscriptions only, on request, and you'll need to repeat this manually in future to renew later. If that's useful to you though, please get in touch.

Accounts

How do Pro accounts work?

Pro accounts give you access to all paid features, from import/export of intercepted traffic & rewriting rules to advanced configuration options.

Your Pro account can be used on as many devices as you like, by logging into each device separately.

The account is permanently linked to a single individual - the primary user of the registered email address - and must not be shared or transferred. If it's clear that an account is being shared between multiple users then your account may be terminated (although we'll always get in touch with you about this first).

How do Team accounts work?

Team accounts provide a group of people access to all paid features. They simplify group account management and billing, and allow transfer of licenses between individuals, as users leave and join the team.

With a Team subscription, rather than every team member signing up individually, managing their own Pro subscriptions and receiving their own invoices, one account owner can subscribe for many team members, and centrally pay and manage the team's account.

Each Team subscription includes a total number of licenses for use by individual team members. The subscription is linked to the email addresses of each user who should be included as a team member. Each of those users gets access to all paid features in the HTTP Toolkit app.

Whilst Pro accounts are permanently linked to an individual, Team licenses can be transferred between individuals, to add or remove members from the team. Each license can be transferred once every 48 hours.

Each team member counts towards the total number of licenses available. The account owner by default does not, and cannot access paid features other than subscription management, but can be included in the list of team members too if you'd like.

How do I log into my account in the app?

In the app, click "Get Pro", then "Log into existing account", and log in with your registered email address.

What's my account's password?

HTTP Toolkit accounts are passwordless. Instead of setting a password, when log in with your email address you'll be asked for a 6-digit code, which will be sent to your email.

Codes are randomly generated, only the most recent code is valid, and codes expire after 15 minutes.

This avoids remembering & managing passwords, simplifies account setup, and remains just as secure as passwords, since anybody who can access your email could also use a "Forgot Password" link.